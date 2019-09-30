Reviewing S&W Seed Company (SANW)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Farm Products companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

S&W Seed Company has 78.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 48.49% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.5% of S&W Seed Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.87% of all Farm Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have S&W Seed Company and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed Company 487,500,000.00% -11.00% -6.00% Industry Average 85.80% 7.04% 3.45%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting S&W Seed Company and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed Company 12.09M 2 0.00 Industry Average 48.02M 55.97M 50.93

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for S&W Seed Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed Company 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.40 2.90

$4.6 is the average price target of S&W Seed Company, with a potential upside of 91.67%. As a group, Farm Products companies have a potential upside of -22.38%. Based on the results delivered earlier, S&W Seed Company’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of S&W Seed Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&W Seed Company 4.23% 10.86% -0.34% 28.7% -6.03% 63.54% Industry Average 4.88% 9.25% 12.37% 33.40% 64.34% 35.32%

For the past year S&W Seed Company’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

S&W Seed Company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, S&W Seed Company’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 2.13 Quick Ratio. S&W Seed Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than S&W Seed Company.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.4 shows that S&W Seed Company is 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, S&W Seed Company’s competitors are 25.07% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Dividends

S&W Seed Company does not pay a dividend.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hanford, California.