Reviewing S&W Seed Company (SANW)’s and Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s results

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) and Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) compete with each other in the Farm Products sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed Company 3 1.10 N/A -0.24 0.00 Adecoagro S.A. 7 0.81 N/A -0.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see S&W Seed Company and Adecoagro S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides S&W Seed Company and Adecoagro S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed Company 0.00% -11% -6% Adecoagro S.A. 0.00% -3.8% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

S&W Seed Company’s 0.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Adecoagro S.A. has beta of 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of S&W Seed Company is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Adecoagro S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered S&W Seed Company and Adecoagro S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed Company 0 0 0 0.00 Adecoagro S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Adecoagro S.A. has a consensus target price of $8.5, with potential upside of 52.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

S&W Seed Company and Adecoagro S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 67.8%. 0.5% are S&W Seed Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&W Seed Company 4.23% 10.86% -0.34% 28.7% -6.03% 63.54% Adecoagro S.A. -1.6% -4.93% -1.6% -9.88% -20.68% -3.02%

For the past year S&W Seed Company had bullish trend while Adecoagro S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Adecoagro S.A. beats S&W Seed Company on 4 of the 7 factors.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hanford, California.

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties. It also engages in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation and processing of sugar and ethanol, as well as cogeneration of electricity from sugarcane bagasse; and identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Further, it is involved in leasing approximately 27,216 hectares of pasture land to cattle farmers in Argentina; and coffee plantation in the Rio de Janeiro farm located in Western Bahia to a third party. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned a total of 246,139 hectares, which comprised 19 farms in Argentina, 11 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay; 3 rice processing facilities in Argentina; 2 dairy facilities with approximately 6,880 milking cows in Argentina; 11 grain and rice conditioning and storage plants in Argentina; and 3 sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 11.2 million tons, as well as had a total of 232 MW of installed cogeneration capacity. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg.