Reviewing SVMK Inc. (SVMK)’s and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)’s results

We are contrasting SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK Inc. 18 14.25 92.18M -1.44 0.00 Talend S.A. 39 -1.33 22.40M -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SVMK Inc. and Talend S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SVMK Inc. and Talend S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK Inc. 523,452,583.76% -89% -23.1% Talend S.A. 57,836,302.61% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SVMK Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Talend S.A. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. SVMK Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Talend S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for SVMK Inc. and Talend S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

The consensus target price of SVMK Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 41.09%. Talend S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $52 consensus target price and a 50.81% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Talend S.A. seems more appealing than SVMK Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77% of SVMK Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.2% of Talend S.A. are owned by institutional investors. SVMK Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, Talend S.A. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year SVMK Inc. had bullish trend while Talend S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

SVMK Inc. beats Talend S.A. on 10 of the 12 factors.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.