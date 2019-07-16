Reviewing SVMK Inc. (SVMK)’s and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)’s results

Both SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK Inc. 16 8.16 N/A -1.42 0.00 SolarWinds Corporation 18 7.04 N/A -0.13 0.00

Demonstrates SVMK Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SVMK Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK Inc. 0.00% -95.9% -18.5% SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SVMK Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival SolarWinds Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. SolarWinds Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SVMK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for SVMK Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

SVMK Inc. has an average target price of $20, and a 20.63% upside potential. On the other hand, SolarWinds Corporation’s potential downside is -9.56% and its average target price is $17.5. Based on the data given earlier, SVMK Inc. is looking more favorable than SolarWinds Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SVMK Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62.8% and 99.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of SVMK Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of SolarWinds Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVMK Inc. -7.05% -3.74% 17.21% 53.02% 0% 34.31% SolarWinds Corporation 0.11% 0.26% 0.58% 26.08% 0% 37.38%

For the past year SVMK Inc. was less bullish than SolarWinds Corporation.

Summary

SolarWinds Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors SVMK Inc.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.