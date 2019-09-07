Reviewing SVB Financial Group (SIVB)’s and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)’s results

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT), both competing one another are Regional – Pacific Banks companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group 225 3.48 N/A 19.92 11.65 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 17 2.08 N/A 1.24 14.30

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SVB Financial Group and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SVB Financial Group. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 0.00% 19.4% 1.7% Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.06 shows that SVB Financial Group is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has beta of 0.45 which is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given SVB Financial Group and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 2 2 2.50 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SVB Financial Group’s upside potential is 29.67% at a $261 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SVB Financial Group and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.1% and 37.6%. About 0.3% of SVB Financial Group’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVB Financial Group 2.61% 3.85% -7.37% -3.35% -23.09% 22.14% Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 5.27% 5.71% 4.78% 1.14% -7.93% 7.7%

For the past year SVB Financial Group has stronger performance than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors SVB Financial Group beats Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit cards account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides various loan and credit facilities; foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letters of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; third party money market mutual funds and fixed-income securities; vineyard development loans and community development loans to clients in the wine industry; and equity valuation services to companies and venture capital/private equity firms, as well as invests in debt funds. The companyÂ’s SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending services. Its SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partners. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, brokerage, private equity investment, and business valuation services. It operates through 29 offices in the United States; and offices in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Israel and India. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.