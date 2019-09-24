Reviewing Suzano S.A. (SUZ)’s and P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) and P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). The two are both Paper & Paper Products companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzano S.A. 18 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 P. H. Glatfelter Company 15 0.75 N/A 0.03 604.44

Table 1 highlights Suzano S.A. and P. H. Glatfelter Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzano S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% P. H. Glatfelter Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Suzano S.A. and P. H. Glatfelter Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.28% and 0%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of P. H. Glatfelter Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Suzano S.A. -5.85% -3.28% -22.36% -37.39% -27.64% -19.49% P. H. Glatfelter Company -4.73% -3.2% 5.91% 27.7% -19.45% 67.21%

For the past year Suzano S.A. has -19.49% weaker performance while P. H. Glatfelter Company has 67.21% stronger performance.

Summary

P. H. Glatfelter Company beats Suzano S.A. on 5 of the 6 factors.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials worldwide. The companyÂ’s Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; nonwoven wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in label, packaging liner, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminate, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other highly-engineered fiber-based applications. Its Advanced Airlaid Materials business unit supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene, specialty wipe, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer products. The companyÂ’s Specialty Papers business unit offers carbonless and non-carbonless forms papers for credit card receipts, multi-part forms, security papers, and other end-user applications; engineered products for high speed ink jet printing, office specialty products, greeting cards, and other niche specialty applications; envelope and converting papers for transactional and direct mail envelopes; and book publishing papers for the production of hardbound books and other book publishing needs. P. H. Glatfelter Company markets its products directly, as well as through wholesale paper merchants, brokers, and agents. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.