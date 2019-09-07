Reviewing Suzano S.A. (SUZ)’s and IT Tech Packaging Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP)’s results

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) and IT Tech Packaging Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP) are two firms in the Paper & Paper Products that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzano S.A. 19 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 IT Tech Packaging Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Suzano S.A. and IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzano S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% IT Tech Packaging Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -4.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Suzano S.A. and IT Tech Packaging Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.28% and 1.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.16% of IT Tech Packaging Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Suzano S.A. -5.85% -3.28% -22.36% -37.39% -27.64% -19.49% IT Tech Packaging Inc. 3.48% 2.09% -41.43% 11.66% -28.54% 12.98%

For the past year Suzano S.A. had bearish trend while IT Tech Packaging Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Suzano S.A. beats IT Tech Packaging Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Orient Paper brand name. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in July 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.