Reviewing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s results

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.47 N/A -1.58 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 22 11.13 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

5.8 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. Its rival Veracyte Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Veracyte Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Veracyte Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a -15.84% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 85.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Sutro Biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.