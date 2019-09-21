Reviewing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s results

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.27 N/A -1.66 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. Its rival Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$16 is Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 50.94%. Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 835.45% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sophiris Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 7.7%. Insiders held 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.