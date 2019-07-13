Reviewing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s results

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.47 N/A -1.58 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sutro Biopharma Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 12.53% stronger performance while scPharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.