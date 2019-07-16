Reviewing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s results

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.40 N/A -1.58 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sutro Biopharma Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5%

Liquidity

Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor resTORbio Inc. are 19.2 and 19.2 respectively. resTORbio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and resTORbio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 49.3%. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.23%. Comparatively, 38.1% are resTORbio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while resTORbio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats resTORbio Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.