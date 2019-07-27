Reviewing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|11
|6.13
|N/A
|-1.58
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|6.99
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
5.8 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. Its rival Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential 5.26% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.23% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|-2.4%
|-13.91%
|-2.4%
|-24.31%
|0%
|12.53%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|24.76%
|24.76%
|33.33%
|8.99%
|-32.4%
|45.86%
For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sutro Biopharma Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
