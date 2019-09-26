Reviewing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s results

Both Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.85 N/A -1.66 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 94.48 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Ratings

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Otonomy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $16, while its potential upside is 64.27%. Otonomy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 270.37% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Otonomy Inc. looks more robust than Sutro Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Otonomy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 61.6%. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.23%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Sutro Biopharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.