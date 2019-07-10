Reviewing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.37 N/A -1.58 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.72 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sutro Biopharma Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 1% respectively. Insiders held 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, 25.87% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.