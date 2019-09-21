Reviewing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

Both Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.27 N/A -1.66 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 46.30 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Liquidity

Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nabriva Therapeutics plc are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Sutro Biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

$16 is Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 50.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.