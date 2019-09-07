Reviewing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.73 N/A -1.66 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18.6 and 18.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$16 is Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 68.42%. On the other hand, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 21.49% and its consensus target price is $27.25. Based on the data shown earlier, Sutro Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 59.9%. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.23%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.