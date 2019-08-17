Reviewing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.83 N/A -1.66 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 95.07 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Gritstone Oncology Inc. has an average price target of $18.5, with potential upside of 88.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.23%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.