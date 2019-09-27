Reviewing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s results

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 9 0.23 9.06M -1.66 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 7 0.00 29.86M -2.89 0.00

Demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 97,314,715.36% 0% 0% Forty Seven Inc. 403,513,513.51% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$16 is Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 64.27%. Meanwhile, Forty Seven Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 171.90%. The information presented earlier suggests that Forty Seven Inc. looks more robust than Sutro Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 54.7% respectively. About 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Forty Seven Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.