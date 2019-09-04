Reviewing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|11
|3.99
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|18
|136.38
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
Liquidity
5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. Its rival Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sutro Biopharma Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.6, while its potential upside is 21.39%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 98.8%. 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|1.9%
|-4.09%
|13.27%
|5.52%
|0%
|24.94%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.23%
|3.72%
|35.11%
|49.39%
|152%
|71.86%
For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. was less bullish than Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Sutro Biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
