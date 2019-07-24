Reviewing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s results

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.13 N/A -1.58 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sutro Biopharma Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sutro Biopharma Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sutro Biopharma Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 7.77% respectively. About 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.11% -1.07% -6.14% -17.26% -67.07% 10.85%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. was more bullish than ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.