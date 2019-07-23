Reviewing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s results

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.19 N/A -1.58 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 40.57 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 82.4% respectively. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.23%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 12.53% stronger performance while Editas Medicine Inc. has -0.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Editas Medicine Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.