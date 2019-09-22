Reviewing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s results

Both Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.27 N/A -1.66 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.34 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sutro Biopharma Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Liquidity

Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, ChromaDex Corporation which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s average target price is $16, while its potential upside is 50.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, ChromaDex Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than ChromaDex Corporation

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.