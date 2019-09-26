Reviewing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s results

Since Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.90 N/A -1.66 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.40 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Champions Oncology Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential upside is 62.60%. Champions Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9.25 consensus target price and a 62.57% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sutro Biopharma Inc. looks more robust than Champions Oncology Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 54.6%. Insiders owned 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance while Champions Oncology Inc. has -17.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Champions Oncology Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.