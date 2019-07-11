Reviewing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s results

Both Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.38 N/A -1.58 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 54.64 N/A -2.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. is 5.8 while its Current Ratio is 5.8. Meanwhile, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 55.3% respectively. 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 12.53% stronger performance while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.42% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.