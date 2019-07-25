Reviewing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s results

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.18 N/A -1.58 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 22.09 N/A -2.92 0.00

Demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4 and 5.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 0.8%. 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 12.53% stronger performance while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.