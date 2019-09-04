Reviewing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s results

Both Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 3.94 N/A -1.66 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. ARCA biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sutro Biopharma Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 9.1% respectively. 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 0.83% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.