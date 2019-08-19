Reviewing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.83 N/A -1.66 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 15.26 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Liquidity

Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Sutro Biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Insiders owned 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.