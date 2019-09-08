Reviewing Surmodics Inc. (SRDX)’s and Vermillion Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML)’s results

As Diagnostic Substances businesses, Surmodics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Vermillion Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics Inc. 44 6.75 N/A -0.12 0.00 Vermillion Inc. 1 13.53 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -1.2% Vermillion Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -99.4%

Volatility and Risk

Surmodics Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.16. Vermillion Inc.’s 216.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.16 beta.

Liquidity

Surmodics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vermillion Inc. are 2.3 and 2.2 respectively. Surmodics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vermillion Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Surmodics Inc. and Vermillion Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.8% and 19.5% respectively. About 2.6% of Surmodics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.7% are Vermillion Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surmodics Inc. 2.84% -0.62% -3.11% -19.81% -28.41% -11.76% Vermillion Inc. -4.58% -17.09% -42.3% 5.44% 30.49% 140.4%

For the past year Surmodics Inc. had bearish trend while Vermillion Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Surmodics Inc. beats Vermillion Inc.

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. This segment also engages in the contract research, development, and manufacture of percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloon catheters for use in various interventional cardiology, peripheral, and other applications. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides component products and technologies that include protein stabilization reagents, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings for diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. SurModics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Vermillion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance outcomes for women in the United States. It is developing novel diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease with focus on ovarian cancer. The companyÂ’s products include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor. It serves clinical reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, and physician offices. Vermillion, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.