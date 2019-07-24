Reviewing Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY)’s and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)’s results

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Hospitals. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgery Partners Inc. 11 0.19 N/A -4.96 0.00 Tenet Healthcare Corporation 23 0.10 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Surgery Partners Inc. and Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Surgery Partners Inc. and Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgery Partners Inc. 0.00% -25.4% -3% Tenet Healthcare Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Surgery Partners Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.46 beta. From a competition point of view, Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1.67 beta which is 67.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Surgery Partners Inc. Its rival Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Surgery Partners Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tenet Healthcare Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Surgery Partners Inc. and Tenet Healthcare Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgery Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tenet Healthcare Corporation 0 6 1 2.14

Competitively the consensus target price of Tenet Healthcare Corporation is $30.14, which is potential 71.54% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of Surgery Partners Inc. shares and 0% of Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.4% of Surgery Partners Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surgery Partners Inc. -2.25% -7.29% -20.5% -26.76% -47.32% 6.54% Tenet Healthcare Corporation -1% -27.57% -11.33% -20.54% -36.6% 21.88%

For the past year Surgery Partners Inc. has weaker performance than Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Summary

Tenet Healthcare Corporation beats Surgery Partners Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastrointestinal, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management. The companyÂ’s surgical hospitals also provide acute care services, such as diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, laboratory, obstetrics, oncology, physical therapy, and wound care; and a suite of ancillary services, which consist of a diagnostic laboratory, multi-specialty physician practices, urgent care facilities, anesthesia services, optical services, and specialty pharmacy services. It also operates optical laboratory that manufactures eyewear. As of March 9, 2017, it operated approximately 150 locations in 29 states, including surgical facilities, physician practices, and urgent care facilities. Surgery Partners, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The companyÂ’s general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. It also provides intensive and critical care, and coronary care units; physical therapy, orthopedic, oncology, and outpatient services; tertiary care services, including open-heart surgery, neonatal intensive care, and neurosciences; quaternary care in heart, liver, kidney, and bone marrow transplants areas; tertiary and quaternary pediatric, and burn services; and limb-salvaging vascular procedures, acute level 1 trauma services, intravascular stroke care, minimally invasive cardiac valve replacement, imaging technology, and telemedicine access for various medical specialties. In addition, the company offers ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers, imaging centers, and short-stay surgical hospitals, as well as AspenÂ’s hospitals and clinics; healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management and value-based care solutions; and microhospitals, physician practices, and health plans. Further, it provides accounts receivable and health information management, and revenue integrity and patient financial services; patient communications and engagement services; and clinical integration, financial risk management, and population health management services. As of February 27, 2017, the company operated 80 general acute care hospitals, 20 short-stay surgical hospitals, and approximately 470 outpatient centers, as well as 239 ambulatory surgery, 34 urgent care, and 21 imaging centers in the United States; and 9 private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. Tenet Healthcare Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.