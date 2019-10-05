Reviewing Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY)’s and Its Rivals results

As Hospitals company, Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92% of Surgery Partners Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.70% of all Hospitals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Surgery Partners Inc. has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.88% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Surgery Partners Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgery Partners Inc. 248,510,638.30% -49.10% -5.20% Industry Average 23.29% 67.27% 7.18%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Surgery Partners Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Surgery Partners Inc. 17.52M 7 0.00 Industry Average 131.76M 565.77M 40.32

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Surgery Partners Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgery Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 2.00 2.53

The rivals have a potential upside of 121.29%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Surgery Partners Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surgery Partners Inc. 7.62% -4.62% -29.22% -40.67% -48.79% -22.06% Industry Average 8.10% 12.70% 10.45% 36.23% 42.40% 34.22%

For the past year Surgery Partners Inc. has -22.06% weaker performance while Surgery Partners Inc.’s rivals have 34.22% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Surgery Partners Inc. are 1.5 and 1.4. Competitively, Surgery Partners Inc.’s rivals have 1.38 and 1.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Surgery Partners Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Surgery Partners Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Surgery Partners Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.25. In other hand, Surgery Partners Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.37 which is 37.44% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Surgery Partners Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Surgery Partners Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Surgery Partners Inc.

Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastrointestinal, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management. The companyÂ’s surgical hospitals also provide acute care services, such as diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, laboratory, obstetrics, oncology, physical therapy, and wound care; and a suite of ancillary services, which consist of a diagnostic laboratory, multi-specialty physician practices, urgent care facilities, anesthesia services, optical services, and specialty pharmacy services. It also operates optical laboratory that manufactures eyewear. As of March 9, 2017, it operated approximately 150 locations in 29 states, including surgical facilities, physician practices, and urgent care facilities. Surgery Partners, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.