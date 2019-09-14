Reviewing Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s results

Both Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.31 N/A -1.85 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Its competitor Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Surface Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares and 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

Summary

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.