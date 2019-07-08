Reviewing Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s results

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 5 2.58 N/A -0.11 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Surface Oncology Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Surface Oncology Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and has 20.7 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Surface Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Surface Oncology Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 94.5%. 0.3% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. was more bearish than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.