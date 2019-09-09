Reviewing Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s results

Both Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 3 1.98 N/A -1.63 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 41 9.05 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Surface Oncology Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Surface Oncology Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.3. The Current Ratio of rival PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Surface Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Surface Oncology Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $43.67, while its potential upside is 1.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.