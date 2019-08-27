Reviewing Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.11 N/A -1.63 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 14.26 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.3. The Current Ratio of rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Surface Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares and 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.