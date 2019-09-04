Reviewing Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

We are comparing Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|4
|2.14
|N/A
|-1.63
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|13
|22.37
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Surface Oncology Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.3. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Surface Oncology Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, which is potential 192.22% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares and 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-5.56%
|-20.79%
|-53.67%
|-61.16%
|-79.78%
|-47.88%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has weaker performance than Surface Oncology Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
