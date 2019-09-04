Reviewing Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

We are comparing Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.14 N/A -1.63 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 22.37 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Surface Oncology Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.3. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Surface Oncology Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, which is potential 192.22% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares and 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has weaker performance than Surface Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.