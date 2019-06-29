Reviewing Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 5 2.77 N/A -0.11 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 12.20 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Surface Oncology Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Surface Oncology Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Its competitor Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Surface Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Surface Oncology Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 32.23% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Surface Oncology Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 76.4%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. was more bearish than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.