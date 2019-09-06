Reviewing Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

We are contrasting Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.09 N/A -1.63 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.21 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Surface Oncology Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Surface Oncology Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Liquidity

11.3 and 11.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. Its rival NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Surface Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares and 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.2% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Surface Oncology Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.