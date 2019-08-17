Reviewing Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 1.94 N/A -1.63 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3147.04 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Surface Oncology Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Surface Oncology Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. On the competitive side is, Mustang Bio Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Surface Oncology Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, which is potential 79.95% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Surface Oncology Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 7.1% respectively. 0.2% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.