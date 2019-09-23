Reviewing Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s results

Since Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 241.76 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.3. The Current Ratio of rival MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. Surface Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Surface Oncology Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 118.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance while MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 182.68% stronger performance.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.