Reviewing Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.19 N/A -1.63 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Surface Oncology Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Its competitor Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Surface Oncology Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s average target price is $17.75, while its potential upside is 97.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.