Reviewing Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 1.98 N/A -1.63 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Surface Oncology Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Surface Oncology Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 59.8 and 59.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Surface Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Surface Oncology Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 0.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 34.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. was more bearish than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.