Reviewing Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 10 0.00 17.37M -2.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Surface Oncology Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 180,000,000.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Surface Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Surface Oncology Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 65%. Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 7.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.