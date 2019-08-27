Reviewing Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 1.94 N/A -1.63 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 47 10.78 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Surface Oncology Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.3. Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Surface Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Surface Oncology Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc.’s consensus target price is $68.33, while its potential upside is 56.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Surface Oncology Inc. and FibroGen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 67.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.