Reviewing Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s results

We are comparing Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 1.92 N/A -1.63 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.22 N/A 3.71 20.20

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Surface Oncology Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Surface Oncology Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Surface Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Surface Oncology Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 91%. Surface Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.