Reviewing Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 1.92 N/A -1.63 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.50 N/A 3.36 28.57

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Surface Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 and a Quick Ratio of 11.3. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and has 10.3 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, which is potential -10.08% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.