Reviewing Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.59 N/A -0.11 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Surface Oncology Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Its competitor Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 and its Quick Ratio is 15.2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Surface Oncology Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average price target and a 64.53% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has -2.36% weaker performance while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.52% stronger performance.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.