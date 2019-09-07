Reviewing Support.com Inc. (SPRT)’s and Its Competitors results

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) is a company in the Internet Software & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of Support.com Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.33% of all Internet Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Support.com Inc. has 14.88% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 12.51% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Support.com Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com Inc. 0.00% -13.70% -10.70% Industry Average 601.66% 16.68% 7.96%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Support.com Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 149.31M 24.82M 62.41

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Support.com Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 3.42 2.89

The competitors have a potential upside of 69.79%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Support.com Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Support.com Inc. 0% 1.97% -27.23% -37.94% -43.84% -36.99% Industry Average 6.31% 8.24% 21.63% 48.76% 45.85% 66.37%

For the past year Support.com Inc. has -36.99% weaker performance while Support.com Inc.’s peers have 66.37% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Support.com Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Support.com Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.16 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Support.com Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Support.com Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Support.com Inc. has a beta of 0.16 and its 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Support.com Inc.’s competitors are 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Dividends

Support.com Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Support.com Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Support.com Inc.

Support.com, Inc. provides cloud-based software and services primarily in North America. The company offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its technology support services programs include computer and mobile device set-up, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support for both the consumer and small and medium business markets. The companyÂ’s Support.com Cloud offering is a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel; and to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost agent productivity, and improve the customer experience. It also provides end-user software products, including tools and apps designed to address technology issues, such as computer and mobile device maintenance, optimization, and security. The companyÂ’s principal software products include SUPERAntiSpyware, a product designed for malware protection and removal; Cosmos for PC, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization; and ARO for PC registry cleaning and repair. It markets its end-user software products directly, principally online, as well as through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.