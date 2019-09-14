Reviewing Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN)’s and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 33 3.53 N/A 1.90 17.54 MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 1 26.20 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 23.6% 10.9% MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0.00% -86.6% -65.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.53 beta means Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 53.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.94% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5% of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has 24.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.8% 0.3% -8.63% -10.05% -36.98% 0.45% MYOS RENS Technology Inc. -8.38% -1.61% 16.2% -11.05% 19.53% 7.75%

For the past year Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD. It also develops SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression. The company markets its products through wholesalers and pharmaceutical distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Websites; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.