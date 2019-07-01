Reviewing Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN)’s and India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) and India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) are two firms in the Drugs – Generic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36 4.31 N/A 1.90 17.53 India Globalization Capital Inc. 1 12.20 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and India Globalization Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 11% India Globalization Capital Inc. 0.00% -18.8% -16.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.55 beta indicates that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 55.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. India Globalization Capital Inc.’s 554.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 6.54 beta.

Liquidity

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, India Globalization Capital Inc. which has a 52.7 Current Ratio and a 52.7 Quick Ratio. India Globalization Capital Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and India Globalization Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 India Globalization Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 85.36% for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $61.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and India Globalization Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 0.6% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.77% of India Globalization Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -11.61% -12.01% -26.35% -41.66% 0.36% India Globalization Capital Inc. -9.92% -30.59% 204.56% 1.72% 92.1% 321.43%

For the past year Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than India Globalization Capital Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats India Globalization Capital Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD. It also develops SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression. The company markets its products through wholesalers and pharmaceutical distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. engages in the development of cannabis-based therapies to treat AlzheimerÂ’s, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of ParkinsonÂ’s, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The companyÂ’s products under medical trials include Natrinol, a natural substitute for Marinol for relieving nausea, vomiting, and increasing appetite in patients with AIDS and cancer; Caesafin to alleviate seizures in dogs and cats; Serosapse addresses several end points in ParkinsonÂ’s disease, including Rapid Eye Movement sleep disorder, anxiety, and dyskinesia; and Hyalolex to reduce the buildup of beta-amyloid in AlzheimerÂ’s patients. It also provides construction management services for the construction of a 7-star hotel in Genting Malaysia; and rents heavy equipment with operators to construction companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.