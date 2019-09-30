Reviewing Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN)’s and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28 0.34 50.70M 1.90 17.54 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 27 1.20 183.95M 0.08 319.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 183,363,471.97% 23.6% 10.9% Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 680,792,005.92% 4.5% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.53 beta indicates that its volatility is 53.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company on the other hand, has 0.86 beta which makes it 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has an average price target of $34.5, with potential upside of 25.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.94% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.8% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.8% 0.3% -8.63% -10.05% -36.98% 0.45% Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 4.1% -0.24% -3.53% 18.64% 42.39% 27.38%

For the past year Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company beats Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 14 factors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD. It also develops SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression. The company markets its products through wholesalers and pharmaceutical distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. Its products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. The company has collaboration agreements with Fox Chase Cancer Center to study ACTIMMUNE in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for use in the treatment of various forms of cancer; and Alliance for Lupus Research (ALR) to study the effect of RAYOS on the fatigue experienced by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.